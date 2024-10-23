Left Menu

Tata Hitachi Challenges Surge of Chinese Imports in India

Tata Hitachi has raised concerns about the growing Chinese imports affecting Indian construction equipment companies. The company's market share has dwindled, leading to calls for government intervention to protect domestic firms. Despite a strong market, imports cap growth, prompting a focus on technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:21 IST
  • India

Tata Hitachi, a prominent name in construction equipment, voiced its apprehension over the increasing presence of Chinese imports in the Indian market, a scenario that is stifling growth for local companies despite robust market conditions.

The company has urged the government to introduce measures to support firms committed to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, tackling what it terms as 'unfair' competition from Chinese imports.

Managing Director Sandeep Singh highlighted the rising market share of Chinese excavators in India, now at 20-22%, as a troubling development against the backdrop of the country's push for self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

