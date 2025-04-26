Left Menu

AI-Powered Surveillance Center to Secure Vaishnodevi Pilgrims

A new AI-powered command and control centre will commence operations by May in Katra to ensure the safety of Vaishnodevi pilgrims. Security agencies and the Shrine Board are collaborating on enhanced surveillance measures, including 700 CCTV cameras, to provide real-time monitoring and a secure pilgrimage environment.

In a significant move to bolster the security of Vaishnodevi pilgrims, a state-of-the-art command and control centre is set to become operational by early May in Katra, Reasi district. This was announced by Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, after a high-level meeting with security agencies.

The new centre will feature an extensive network of 700 AI-powered CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring, bringing together the capabilities of the Army, intelligence services, and civil administration. This integration aims to enhance coordination and response times, significantly increasing security measures.

The discussions highlighted the importance of modern technology in ensuring robust security protocols, with strategies developed for verifying the credentials of service providers. Additional measures include deployment of drones, security personnel, and advanced baggage scanners to maintain a secure environment for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

