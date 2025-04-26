Left Menu

A Final Farewell: The World Gathers to Mourn Pope Francis

Over 100,000 mourners gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis ahead of his funeral. The 88-year-old pontiff, who endeared himself with a charming demeanor, passed away after a stroke. His papacy was marked by efforts to reform the Church, facing both admiration and opposition.

Pope Francis

More than 100,000 mourners assembled at St. Peter's Basilica on Friday to honor Pope Francis ahead of his funeral on Saturday. The Vatican ended an almost continuous TV broadcast of the memorial visits at 7 p.m. local time, as a private ceremony was set to seal his casket.

The beloved 88-year-old pope, who led the Church since 2013, passed away at the Vatican's Santa Marta guesthouse following a stroke. Pope Francis' leadership was defined by his unique charm, humor, and his efforts to address institutional challenges.

A historic conclave to elect a new pontiff will begin before May 6. Meanwhile, the world's Catholic cardinals will manage the Church, holding extensive meetings focused on logistics. Security in Rome has intensified ahead of Saturday's ceremony, expected to draw numerous world leaders and dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

