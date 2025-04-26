Left Menu

A Call for Unity: Embracing 'One Nation, One Election'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan advocates for simultaneous elections in India, highlighting the drawbacks of frequent polls. At a seminar in Lucknow, he emphasized that the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative would accelerate development, reduce government machinery misuse, and promote uninterrupted governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:32 IST
A Call for Unity: Embracing 'One Nation, One Election'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasized the importance of simultaneous elections across India, warning that year-round polls hinder developmental efforts. His remarks came at a seminar organized by the Uttar Pradesh Nagarik Parishad during his visit to Lucknow, promoting the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) campaign.

Chouhan, the national coordinator of the ONOE campaign, argued that aligning elections would not only foster development but also mitigate the misuse of government resources. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with originating the idea during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, urging all to collaborate in executing this vision.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak concurred, stating that unified elections could lessen the economic burden and ensure that new governments focus on uninterrupted development. Pathak also condemned recent terrorist acts, reaffirming India's stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025