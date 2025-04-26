A Call for Unity: Embracing 'One Nation, One Election'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasized the importance of simultaneous elections across India, warning that year-round polls hinder developmental efforts. His remarks came at a seminar organized by the Uttar Pradesh Nagarik Parishad during his visit to Lucknow, promoting the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) campaign.

Chouhan, the national coordinator of the ONOE campaign, argued that aligning elections would not only foster development but also mitigate the misuse of government resources. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with originating the idea during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, urging all to collaborate in executing this vision.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak concurred, stating that unified elections could lessen the economic burden and ensure that new governments focus on uninterrupted development. Pathak also condemned recent terrorist acts, reaffirming India's stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)