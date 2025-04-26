Congo and Rwanda Draft Peace Deal to Attract U.S. Investment

Congo and Rwanda have pledged to finalize a peace agreement by May 2, which involves refraining from providing military support to armed groups in eastern Congo. This commitment was formalized through an agreement signed in Washington on Friday, as part of diplomatic efforts to curb violence in the region.

The pact, reached against the backdrop of an unprecedented advance by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in Congo, aims to encourage "significant" U.S. public and private investment in the mineral-rich area, including resources like tantalum and gold. The deal offers hope for easing the latest escalation in a conflict that's endured since the Rwandan genocide, with both nations seeking U.S. investments as a potential path to stability. However, previous calls for ceasefires have not resulted in lasting peace.

Additionally, both countries have agreed to explore a joint security coordination mechanism to tackle armed groups and criminal entities. At a ceremonial signing, foreign ministers from Congo and Rwanda, along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, formalized the agreement, signaling a shared commitment to peace.

