Left Menu

Congo and Rwanda Draft Peace Deal to Attract U.S. Investment

Congo and Rwanda aim to finalize a peace deal by May 2, pledging not to support armed groups in eastern Congo. The agreement hopes to bring significant U.S. investment to the mineral-rich region as it tackles ongoing violence. A joint security mechanism will also be explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:28 IST
Congo and Rwanda Draft Peace Deal to Attract U.S. Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Congo and Rwanda have pledged to finalize a peace agreement by May 2, which involves refraining from providing military support to armed groups in eastern Congo. This commitment was formalized through an agreement signed in Washington on Friday, as part of diplomatic efforts to curb violence in the region.

The pact, reached against the backdrop of an unprecedented advance by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in Congo, aims to encourage "significant" U.S. public and private investment in the mineral-rich area, including resources like tantalum and gold. The deal offers hope for easing the latest escalation in a conflict that's endured since the Rwandan genocide, with both nations seeking U.S. investments as a potential path to stability. However, previous calls for ceasefires have not resulted in lasting peace.

Additionally, both countries have agreed to explore a joint security coordination mechanism to tackle armed groups and criminal entities. At a ceremonial signing, foreign ministers from Congo and Rwanda, along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, formalized the agreement, signaling a shared commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025