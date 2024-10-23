Left Menu

New Regulations for Sesame Seed Exports to the US Announced

The government has announced new policies for exporting sesame seeds to the US, effective November 16. The DGFT has designated the India Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council to issue export certifications. Additionally, procedures for filing the annual RoDTEP return have been outlined, impacting refund benefits for exporters.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:23 IST
  • India

The government has laid out new policy conditions for the export of sesame seeds to the United States, with the changes taking effect on November 16.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has designated the India Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council as the authority responsible for issuing export certifications.

Concurrently, the DGFT has detailed the steps for filing the annual Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) return, emphasizing that failure to report could result in the forfeiture of benefits under the scheme.

