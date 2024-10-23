New Regulations for Sesame Seed Exports to the US Announced

The government has laid out new policy conditions for the export of sesame seeds to the United States, with the changes taking effect on November 16.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has designated the India Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council as the authority responsible for issuing export certifications.

Concurrently, the DGFT has detailed the steps for filing the annual Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) return, emphasizing that failure to report could result in the forfeiture of benefits under the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)