Left Menu

Government Lifts Rice Export Controls to Boost Economy

The government has removed restrictions on rice exports, alleviating export duties on non-basmati, parboiled, and husked (brown) rice. The previous floor price of USD 490 per tonne has also been lifted. These measures aim to enhance trade and benefit farmers, amidst sufficient domestic stock and stabilized retail prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:49 IST
Government Lifts Rice Export Controls to Boost Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced significant changes to rice export regulations, removing the floor price and exempting several rice varieties from export duties. This move comes as the country maintains a strong domestic stockpile, providing room for increased international trade.

Non-basmati white rice is now free from the minimum export price of USD 490 per tonne, and export duties on parboiled and husked (brown) rice have been annulled, effective from October 22. A previous blanket ban on non-basmati exports has also been revisited for specific friendly nation shipments.

These regulatory adjustments align with the government's strategy to boost export revenues and farmer income. The changes are made with careful attention to political neutrality, as clearances were obtained from the Election Commission with the election season approaching in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024