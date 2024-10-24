NZ Strengthens Trade Relations with Brazil: 13 MOUs Signed During São Paulo Mission

Minister for Trade Todd McClay announced the signing of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between New Zealand and Brazilian companies as part of the New Zealand Trade Mission to São Paulo this week.

“These partnerships mark a significant step in strengthening the trade relationship between the two nations and are projected to generate over $100 million in revenue over the next three years,” Mr. McClay stated. He emphasized that these agreements would not only boost New Zealand's economy but also contribute to the ambitious target of doubling trade by value within the next decade.

The MOUs will further enhance market access to Latin America and deepen the people-to-people connections between the two countries while supporting Brazil’s economic growth. “This is a win-win for both countries,” Mr. McClay noted.

The signed agreements span a variety of sectors, showcasing New Zealand’s diverse offerings and Brazil’s increasing interest in Kiwi expertise. Some notable MOUs include:

New Zealand Brazil Business Council (NZBBC): Establishing an NZBBC office in Brazil to foster stronger business ties.

AD Instruments and UNESP Jaboticabal: Supplying telemetry technology to universities in São Paulo.

AD Instruments and ANIMA Educacao: Renewing educational technology in the medical schools of ANIMA Group.

Foot Science and IMPEC: Partnering to distribute Foot Science’s products across Brazil.

Framecad and Placlux: Providing advanced construction technology to the InovaSteel Group.

Framecad and Steel Corp: Delivering two Framecad systems to Steel Corp for innovation in building systems.

Gallagher Animal Management and D&Q Law: Launching Gallagher’s animal management operations in Brazil.

Les Mills and Brazilian Trainer: Introducing Les Mills Pilates classes across Brazil.

Loadscan and ASBZ: Expanding Loadscan’s presence with a new Brazilian entity.

MindHive and ASBZ: Establishing MindHive’s Brazilian office to drive innovation and collaborative solutions.

MindHive and JBS: Implementing MindHive’s technology in JBS processing.

AROA and Nexgeen: Enhancing healthcare services with Nexgeen, a key healthcare provider in Brazil.

Tait Communications and Santos Futebol Clube: Supplying communication systems to Santos Futebol Club.

“These partnership agreements highlight the importance of trade missions in driving collaboration and underscore the Government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for innovation, trade, and shared prosperity,” Mr. McClay concluded. This initiative not only strengthens economic ties but also promotes mutual growth and understanding between New Zealand and Brazil.