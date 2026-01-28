Tension Erupts as Attacker Targets Ilhan Omar at Minneapolis Town Hall
During a town hall in Minneapolis, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was targeted by an attacker who sprayed a foul-smelling liquid at her. The incident occurred as Omar criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security. The suspect was quickly apprehended, and Omar continued her speech shortly after.
An unsettling incident unfolded in Minneapolis as Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar faced an attack during a public town hall. The attacker surged towards her, releasing a foul-smelling liquid reportedly from a syringe, amidst her critique of U.S. immigration policies.
According to the Minneapolis police, the suspect was immediately detained on charges of third-degree assault following the alarming disruption. Omar remained unharmed and continued her address after a brief pause, dismissing calls for her resignation amid recent contentious political discourse.
This attack underscores the intense scrutiny Omar faces, including critiques from former President Donald Trump, who has openly questioned her patriotism. Despite political tensions, the event served as a platform for Omar to vocalize her stance against ICE and call for changes in the Department of Homeland Security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
