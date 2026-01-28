Redistricting Rebuff: Judge Blocks Virginia Democrats' Electoral Map Bid

A Virginia judge ruled against state Democrats seeking to establish a pro-Democratic electoral map, thwarting their efforts before the congressional elections. This decision comes amidst widespread redistricting disputes involving both major parties ahead of the critical midterms.

Judge Jack Hurley, Jr. of Tazewell County Circuit Court deemed the Democrats' proposed constitutional amendment process invalid due to its timing, putting Democrats in a challenging position as they aim to change the balance of the U.S. House by flipping key Republican-held districts.

The state's Democratic-controlled legislature had approved a constitutional amendment to permit new congressional district lines, but this plan is now stalled, with Democrats holding 6 out of 11 seats. They had hoped for a potential 10-1 advantage with a new map, a dream left in limbo as legal battles continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)