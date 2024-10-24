Vision to Victory: Empowering India's SMEs

Mumbai, October 24, 2024 – A significant event unfolded at the Sahara Star, where industry leaders convened to witness the launch of 'Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Platform' by Ajay Thakur, a renowned financial expert.

Invincible Publications Pvt. Ltd., hosted the event, attracting major figures from the financial realm, the SME sector, and media. Thakur emphasized SMEs' vital contributions to India's industrial output and job creation, dubbing them the backbone of economic resilience.

The book is a toolkit and roadmap for entrepreneurs, filled with strategies and success stories. It aligns with India's $5 trillion economy vision, making it essential reading for anyone interested in the SME sector.

