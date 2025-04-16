AfDB Launches RASME Platform in Egypt to Digitally Transform Project Monitoring and Evaluation

In a landmark move to enhance development effectiveness and foster greater accountability in project execution, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has launched the innovative Remote Appraisal, Supervision, Monitoring, and Evaluation (RASME) digital platform in Egypt. The initiative aims to revolutionize the way development projects are tracked, supervised, and assessed, placing powerful, real-time digital tools in the hands of those on the ground.

RASME is the product of a strategic collaboration between the African Development Bank, the World Bank’s Geo-Enabling for Monitoring and Supervision (GEMS) initiative, and KoBoToolbox (www.KoBoToolbox.org). Together, these partners have developed an advanced platform that leverages digital technologies to improve data collection, field reporting, and project oversight.

A Game-Changer in Development Monitoring

The RASME platform empowers project teams with mobile-based data collection tools that capture geotagged images, videos, audio recordings, and location data directly from project sites. This real-time, high-resolution data feeds into centralized dashboards that provide instant insights for project managers, donors, and government officials. The ability to visualize field data as it is collected helps streamline decision-making, improve transparency, and facilitate timely intervention when challenges arise.

Speaking at the launch event in Cairo, Mr. Abdourahmane Diaw, the African Development Bank’s Country Manager for Egypt, emphasized the transformative potential of RASME:

“This platform represents a technological breakthrough in how we conduct development work. By enabling real-time, comprehensive data collection directly from the field, RASME significantly enhances our ability to monitor progress and ensure our projects are making a real impact in the lives of Egyptian citizens.”

Strong Government Support and Capacity Building

The launch was marked by an intensive four-day training workshop aimed at building the technical capacity of over 50 participants. Attendees included staff from the African Development Bank, representatives from Egypt’s key development agencies, and personnel from various ministries and implementing partners.

Ms. Doaa Oraby, Senior Program Specialist at Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, praised the collaboration and welcomed the digital leap in development monitoring:

“We enthusiastically welcome RASME’s implementation across all African Development Bank-funded projects in Egypt. This innovative platform will drive unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making in our development initiatives.”

Driving Digital Transformation Across the Continent

RASME is a flagship element of the African Development Bank’s Digital Transformation Strategy. It is already active in 36 African countries, supporting a total of 673 development projects. Of these, 318 projects are currently making active use of the platform, backed by a growing user base of 1,796 trained professionals who have submitted more than 55,000 field reports to date.

By fostering direct digital communication between project teams and AfDB experts, RASME enhances continuous collaboration, encourages proactive problem-solving, and supports evidence-based planning and evaluation. The tool helps identify bottlenecks, inform policy shifts, and fine-tune implementation strategies in real time—optimizing resource use and enhancing development outcomes.

Egypt: A Longstanding Partner in Development

Egypt, a founding member of the African Development Bank, has shared a long-standing and strategic partnership with the institution. Since 1974, the Bank has invested over $8.095 billion in Egypt across 174 projects. These investments have supported a wide range of sectors including finance, energy, transport, governance, agriculture, water and sanitation, and social development.

As of now, the African Development Bank’s active portfolio in Egypt consists of 27 operations, valued at approximately $1.932 billion. With the deployment of RASME, the Bank and its partners aim to ensure even higher levels of accountability, sustainability, and efficiency in how these resources are used to support Egypt’s national development goals.

A New Era for Development Oversight

With RASME, Egypt joins a growing cohort of African nations embracing digital innovation to enhance the effectiveness of development finance. The platform’s launch underscores the African Development Bank’s commitment to leveraging technology in pursuit of its mission: delivering tangible, lasting impact for the people of Africa.

As the RASME system is integrated into more projects in Egypt, the country is poised to benefit from faster, smarter, and more transparent monitoring and evaluation—setting a new standard for development operations in the region.