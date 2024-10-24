Cyclone Dana Set to Strike India's Eastern Coast with Fury

A severe cyclonic storm, Dana, is poised to strike India's eastern coast, with the landfall expected between Thursday midnight and Friday morning. With wind speeds reaching up to 120 kph, Odisha and West Bengal brace for impact.

Ahead of the storm, Dana is traveling across the Bay of Bengal at 12 kph, located 260 km southeast of Odisha's Paradip port. Authorities have initiated evacuations of 300,000 residents and moved 50,000 to relief shelters respectively.

Travel disruptions are significant, with over 200 train services canceled, and flights in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar suspended. Precautionary measures include closure of schools, suspension of Paradip port operations, and deployment of naval and coast guard resources for potential rescue efforts.

