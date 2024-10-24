Colgate-Palmolive Shines with Robust Q2 Earnings Despite Market Challenges

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd reported a 16.17% rise in net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, amounting to Rs 395.05 crore. The company's performance was boosted by broad-based growth across its product portfolios.

According to the recent regulatory filing, the oral hygiene giant's sales saw a 10.04% increase to Rs 1,609.21 crore for the same period. Total expenses also rose by 13.6% year-over-year, reaching Rs 1,695.09 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan highlighted the company's consistent topline performance despite tough market conditions, attributing success to strong brand support and product innovation. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading at Rs 3,211.20 on BSE, down 3.69% on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)