Colgate-Palmolive Shines with Robust Q2 Earnings Despite Market Challenges

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd reported a 16.17% increase in net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching Rs 395.05 crore. This growth was driven by a broad-based performance across portfolios. Sales increased by 10.04%, while advertising spending rose by 17.8%. Despite market challenges, the company remains committed to investing in superior products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:34 IST
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd reported a 16.17% rise in net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, amounting to Rs 395.05 crore. The company's performance was boosted by broad-based growth across its product portfolios.

According to the recent regulatory filing, the oral hygiene giant's sales saw a 10.04% increase to Rs 1,609.21 crore for the same period. Total expenses also rose by 13.6% year-over-year, reaching Rs 1,695.09 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan highlighted the company's consistent topline performance despite tough market conditions, attributing success to strong brand support and product innovation. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading at Rs 3,211.20 on BSE, down 3.69% on Thursday.

