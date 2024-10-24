UK's Revised Debt Measure: A Bold Move for Investment Growth

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves revealed plans to alter the public debt measurement in the upcoming budget, aiming to enable increased borrowing for long-term investments. She intends to explain the specifics to parliament next week, underscoring the commitment to decrease debt relative to the economy during this legislative session.

Although Reeves did not disclose the new measure replacing the current public sector net debt excluding the Bank of England, reports suggest it may target public sector net financial liabilities. If applied last March, this could have allowed an additional 50 billion pounds in borrowing. British government bonds lagged behind German and U.S. counterparts amid such budget rule speculations.

Emphasizing purposeful borrowing, Reeves assured investors the funds would be solely for long-term investments, not routine spending or tax incentives. Reeves criticized the previous government's projected fall in public sector net investment, stressing that maintaining the current trajectory would lead to national decline.

