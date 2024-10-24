Left Menu

Disaster on the Arctic Circle Express: Train Derailment Rocks Norway

A train derailed along Norway's northern coast, resulting in one death and four injuries among the 55 onboard. The Arctic Circle Express, from Trondheim to Bodoe, was likely derailed by a rock slide. Passengers recounted dramatic experiences as the train left its mountainside tracks, crashing onto a road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:01 IST
Disaster on the Arctic Circle Express: Train Derailment Rocks Norway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A tragic train derailment occurred on Thursday along Norway's northern coast, claiming the life of one individual and injuring four others. The Arctic Circle Express, carrying 55 passengers on its route from Trondheim to Bodoe, was forcefully halted when it derailed, police confirmed.

The incident, happening above the Arctic Circle, resulted in injured passengers being rushed to a local hospital, while the others were transported by bus to Mo i Rana. The accident, reported at 1215 GMT, was suspected to have been caused by a rock slide that dislodged onto the track, smashing into the train.

Eyewitness accounts detailed the chaos inside the carriages. Passenger Ingvart Strand Mølster mentioned a sudden rock impact, and others described frenzied evacuations through windows. Videos and photos depicted the aftermath of the locomotive crashing through trees and onto the road below, leaving a trail of destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024