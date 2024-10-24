Disaster on the Arctic Circle Express: Train Derailment Rocks Norway

A tragic train derailment occurred on Thursday along Norway's northern coast, claiming the life of one individual and injuring four others. The Arctic Circle Express, carrying 55 passengers on its route from Trondheim to Bodoe, was forcefully halted when it derailed, police confirmed.

The incident, happening above the Arctic Circle, resulted in injured passengers being rushed to a local hospital, while the others were transported by bus to Mo i Rana. The accident, reported at 1215 GMT, was suspected to have been caused by a rock slide that dislodged onto the track, smashing into the train.

Eyewitness accounts detailed the chaos inside the carriages. Passenger Ingvart Strand Mølster mentioned a sudden rock impact, and others described frenzied evacuations through windows. Videos and photos depicted the aftermath of the locomotive crashing through trees and onto the road below, leaving a trail of destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)