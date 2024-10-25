Tesla's Earnings Boost Market: A Ray of Hope Amidst Market Volatility
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 surged on Thursday, fueled by Tesla's promising earnings forecast and a dip in Treasury yields. Tesla's shares skyrocketed by 21.9%, significantly lifting the Consumer Discretionary sector. Despite positive market movement, mixed corporate earnings and fluctuating Treasury yields kept investor sentiment cautious.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 experienced gains on Thursday, largely driven by Tesla's optimistic earnings forecast and a reduction in Treasury yields from a three-month high.
Tesla's shares soared by 21.9%, contributing significantly to a rise in market capitalization by over $140 billion after reporting strong third-quarter profits and forecasting substantial sales growth next year.
However, despite Tesla's impressive performance, the market remained edgy with mixed corporate results and lingering concerns over Treasury yields.
