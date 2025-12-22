Air India Express Pilot's Alleged Assault Sparks Investigation

An eyewitness account of an assault allegedly involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot has prompted a formal police investigation.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR after receiving an email complaint from victim Ankit Dewan, who accused the pilot, Virender Sejwal, of physically assaulting him.

The altercation reportedly arose from a dispute about queue-jumping at the security checkpoint, leaving Dewan's daughter traumatized. Police investigations are underway with CCTV footage under review.