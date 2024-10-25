Left Menu

Navigating Emerging Risks: Insights from the Horizon Watch Report

The Horizon Watch Emerging Risk Report, released by TATA AIG and Dun & Bradstreet India, highlights emerging challenges Indian businesses face, including regulatory pressures, technological advancements, and geopolitical risks. The report offers a comprehensive framework for risk mitigation, empowering businesses to navigate an increasingly complex and volatile landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:54 IST
The Horizon Watch Emerging Risk Report, a collaborative study by TATA AIG General Insurance and Dun & Bradstreet India, highlights the evolving risk landscape for businesses. With 69% of companies expressing concerns over legal challenges, the report underscores the complexities organizations face in today's volatile environment.

According to the survey involving 300 business leaders across 25 sectors, 83% cited technological advancements as the primary driver of new risks, leading to data privacy, security vulnerabilities, and regulatory compliance concerns. Legal challenges and regulatory risks follow closely, putting pressure on organizations to adapt swiftly.

Additionally, the report introduces the Impact-Probability-Control (IPC) Framework, providing a structured approach for businesses to prioritize and mitigate risks effectively. Leaders from TATA AIG and Dun & Bradstreet emphasize the importance of resilience and proactive strategies to ensure sustainable business growth amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

