SIG's Strategic Expansion: New Aseptic Carton Plant in Ahmedabad

SIG, the Swiss-headquartered pioneer in aseptic carton packaging, is establishing a significant footprint in India's packaging industry with the launch of its 10th global plant in Ahmedabad late 2023. The facility underscores the company's dedication to expanding its presence in India.

Detailed by CEO Samuel Sigrist during a recent site visit, the plant will accelerate its production target through early 2024, supported by an initial €60 million investment. The plant aims to reach a production capacity of 4 billion packs annually and will later expand to 10 billion, aligning with SIG's commitment to local raw material sourcing.

With established partnerships with major Indian brands, SIG plans to drive innovation through adaptable packaging solutions that cater to evolving market demands. Furthermore, the company stresses sustainability, aspiring to reduce carbon footprints and utilize fully FSC-certified materials, moving beyond deforestation with support from WWF initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)