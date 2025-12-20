Tragic Love Triangle: Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Jajpur district, where 21-year-old Ashok Das was found hanging inside the residence of a female associate. The police revealed the discovery on Saturday.

Hailing from Gangeswar Deuli village in Cuttack, Das allegedly visited Mainda village to meet the woman. Subsequently, he fell into a complicated relationship entangled with marital issues and familial conflicts.

Trouble arose when the woman's family purportedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for her remarriage with Das. Following intense discussions and threats, Das was found dead, prompting his father to lodge a complaint of murder at the local police station. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover the truth as the woman's family remains missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)