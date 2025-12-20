Left Menu

Tragic Love Triangle: Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

A 21-year-old man, Ashok Das, was found dead in Odisha's Jajpur district, hanging inside the house of his female friend. The incident unfolded after a dispute involving family demands and alleged threats. Authorities have initiated investigations, while the woman and her family reportedly fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:10 IST
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Jajpur district, where 21-year-old Ashok Das was found hanging inside the residence of a female associate. The police revealed the discovery on Saturday.

Hailing from Gangeswar Deuli village in Cuttack, Das allegedly visited Mainda village to meet the woman. Subsequently, he fell into a complicated relationship entangled with marital issues and familial conflicts.

Trouble arose when the woman's family purportedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for her remarriage with Das. Following intense discussions and threats, Das was found dead, prompting his father to lodge a complaint of murder at the local police station. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover the truth as the woman's family remains missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

