Spain and India Strengthen Ties: FITUR 2026 to Showcase Growing Tourism Links

The highly anticipated FITUR 2026, set to take place from January 21 to 25 at IFEMA Madrid, will serve as a platform to bolster the cultural, economic, and tourism links between Spain and India. In recent years, the influx of Indian tourists to Spain has remained stable, showing promising signs of a solidified tourist flow.

In anticipation of this inclusive event, India is ramping up its presence with an expanded institutional representation led by the Ministry of Tourism. The effort to enhance collaboration is evident in the increased stand space allocation and participation from various Indian states and tourism companies.

With India's tourism market on a growth trajectory, bolstered by infrastructure development and strategic promotional campaigns, the sector is poised to reach $125 million by 2027. Additionally, the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism emphasizes the significance of the India-Spain Dual Year 2026, aiming to diversify tourist engagement and reinforce bilateral ties.

