Left Menu

Spain and India Strengthen Ties: FITUR 2026 to Showcase Growing Tourism Links

FITUR 2026 will be held in Madrid and aims to enhance tourism links between Spain and India. Indian tourist numbers in Spain remain consistent, while European interest in India grows. India's tourism is booming with infrastructure improvements and promotional efforts, predicting significant economic growth by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:11 IST
Spain and India Strengthen Ties: FITUR 2026 to Showcase Growing Tourism Links
  • Country:
  • Spain

The highly anticipated FITUR 2026, set to take place from January 21 to 25 at IFEMA Madrid, will serve as a platform to bolster the cultural, economic, and tourism links between Spain and India. In recent years, the influx of Indian tourists to Spain has remained stable, showing promising signs of a solidified tourist flow.

In anticipation of this inclusive event, India is ramping up its presence with an expanded institutional representation led by the Ministry of Tourism. The effort to enhance collaboration is evident in the increased stand space allocation and participation from various Indian states and tourism companies.

With India's tourism market on a growth trajectory, bolstered by infrastructure development and strategic promotional campaigns, the sector is poised to reach $125 million by 2027. Additionally, the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism emphasizes the significance of the India-Spain Dual Year 2026, aiming to diversify tourist engagement and reinforce bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025