Streax Launches Game-Changing Gel Hair Colour for Radiant Transformation

Streax, a leading hair colour brand from Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd. (HRIPL), is set to transform the hair colouring industry with its latest launch, the Streax Gel Hair Colour. This innovative product offers an elevated hair colouring experience, providing excellent grey coverage and enhanced shine.

The Gel Hair Colour is formulated with advanced ingredients such as hyaluronic and silicone actives to ensure moisture retention, reduced frizz, and a protective barrier for longer-lasting colour vibrancy. Enriched with kiwi fruit extracts, which boast twice the Vitamin C of lemons, the formula strengthens hair and leaves a radiant finish.

Expanding across key cities and online platforms, Streax Gel Hair Colour presents an exciting option for consumers looking for superior hair colouring solutions that deliver not only stunning results but also an indulgent experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)