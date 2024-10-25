Left Menu

Airlines on High Alert: Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

Indian airlines are tackling a surge in hoax bomb threats, with over 275 domestic and international flights affected in 12 days. Most threats were made via social media. The government is investigating and working to implement legislative actions to counteract these threats, including adding perpetrators to a no-fly list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:50 IST
Indian airlines are facing a major challenge as over 25 flights received bomb threats on a single Friday, according to sources. In the past 12 days, more than 275 flights operated by Indian carriers have been targeted by hoax threats, most of which were issued on social media platforms.

On a particularly busy Thursday, over 70 flights received bomb threats, causing concern among aviation authorities. An IndiGo spokesperson noted that seven of its flights, including a service from Kozhikode to Dammam, received security-related alerts. Other airlines, such as Vistara, SpiceJet, and Air India, reported similar threats to a number of their flights.

In response to these threats, the government has engaged social media companies Meta and X to provide data to help identify the sources of these hoax messages. Additionally, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to pursue legislative measures, potentially placing individuals responsible for such threats on a no-fly list to enhance airline security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

