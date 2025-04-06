Left Menu

Nation Unites in Protest: Americans Rally Against Trump and Musk Policies

Crowds protested across America against President Trump's policies. Demonstrations, orchestrated by various groups, targeted Trump's actions on government downsizing, immigration, and human rights. Elon Musk, supporting the downsizing, faced backlash as well. The protests, largely peaceful, saw participation from various social and human rights organizations.

Massive demonstrations swept across the United States on Saturday as thousands voiced disapproval of President Donald Trump's policies, particularly focusing on government downsizing and human rights issues. Protesters took to the streets in major cities from New York to Seattle, calling for a reversal of current administration policies.

Organized under the banner of 'Hands Off!' the rallies spotlighted grievances against governmental decisions affecting immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and federal employment. Participants criticized both Trump and adviser Elon Musk, who has defended the downsizing as a cost-saving measure. Despite some concerns over disruptions, the protests remained largely peaceful across all locations.

Responding to the nationwide dissent, the White House reaffirmed Trump's commitment to protecting key welfare programs for legal beneficiaries, while the opposition accused the administration of adopting policies detrimental to diversity and equality. Activists urge continued public involvement in advocating for just and equitable legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

