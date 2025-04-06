Historic Wins at Kingston's Grand Slam Track Debut

The Grand Slam Track debut in Kingston, Jamaica, marked a historic moment for British athlete Matthew Hudson-Smith, who was crowned the first-ever Grand Slam champion in the men's long sprints group. Hudson-Smith clinched the title with a total of 20 points, securing a victory in the 200m race with a time of 20.77 seconds.

American Olympian Kenny Bednarek demonstrated his prowess by winning the 200m race in 20.07 seconds, securing the men's short sprints slam. Bednarek, who had also claimed victory in the 100m, ended with a total of 24 points. The circuit, championed by retired American sprinter Michael Johnson, aims to become the "Formula One of athlete racing," offering lucrative prizes to attract top athletes.

The meet featured outstanding performances from stars like Gabby Thomas, who won the women's long sprints, and Diribe Welteji, who excelled in the women's short distance. Despite the thrilling events, the meet faced challenges with attendance, as critics noted the empty seats at Kingston's National Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)