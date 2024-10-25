Left Menu

Air India Express Launches Direct Flights Connecting Port Blair and Kolkata

Air India Express announced the start of direct flights between Port Blair and Kolkata, beginning December 1. The flights strengthen the airline's domestic network and are part of expansion efforts to offer more connectivity, including routes to Jammu, Delhi, Srinagar, and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:23 IST
Air India Express, a unit of Air India, has unveiled new direct flights linking Port Blair and Kolkata, effective December 1. Bookings for the new routes are open via the airline's website, mobile app, and other major booking platforms.

The airline said its first Port Blair-Kolkata flight will depart at 8:35 a.m., arriving in Kolkata by 10:45 a.m. A second service will leave Port Blair at 12:20 p.m., reaching Kolkata by 2:35 p.m. Conversely, flights from Kolkata to Port Blair are scheduled for 5:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., arriving at 7:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., respectively.

Additionally, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, announced further expansions with direct flights connecting Jammu, Delhi, Srinagar, and Bengaluru. He expressed excitement about linking more destinations within India as the airline continues to grow its domestic fleet, striving to be 'new India's Smart Connector'.

