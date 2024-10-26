Left Menu

Crackdown on Sub-Standard Helmets: A Nationwide Safety Campaign

The central government has initiated a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers of non-compliant helmets. District Collectors and Magistrates will enforce strict regulations to improve road safety. With urgent action required, consumers are encouraged to verify helmet certifications to ensure compliance and prevent fatalities in road accidents.

  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to enhance road safety, the central government has mandated District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to spearhead a nationwide campaign against manufacturers and retailers distributing non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders. This initiative, driven by the Department of Consumer Affairs, seeks to address concerns regarding helmet quality and its pivotal role in safeguarding lives.

The prevalence of sub-standard or non-ISI helmets poses grave threats to life safety. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has consequently cancelled or not renewed 162 manufacturing licences, and 27 search and seizure operations have been executed to mitigate the misuse of the BIS Standard Mark. Legal actions are underway, with cases filed in courts addressing these violations.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, helmet use stands mandatory, yet sub-standard helmets without BIS certification proliferate, especially at roadside stalls. The government has emphasized the urgent need for stringent enforcement against those distributing non-compliant products, urging consumers to use the BIS Care App or website for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

