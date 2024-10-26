Left Menu

Profit Slide: GPIL's Financial Struggles Revealed

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) experienced a 38% drop in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of 2024-25, reporting Rs 159.39 crore compared to Rs 256.71 crore a year earlier. Revenue decreased marginally, though expenses rose significantly, impacting overall financial results.

  • Country:
  • India

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) has announced a significant 38% fall in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of 2024-25, landing at Rs 159.39 crore. This is a steep drop compared to the Rs 256.71 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year, according to the company's exchange filing.

The company's total income also saw a slight decline, reaching Rs 1,290.38 crore from Rs 1,314.21 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24. The drop in revenue has been compounded by an increase in expenses, which climbed to Rs 1,073.93 crore from Rs 974.62 crore in the same quarter last year.

This financial performance indicates the challenges GPIL is facing amid rising operational costs and market pressures, as it seeks to stabilize its financial health in the coming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

