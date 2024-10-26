Amit Shah’s Key Visit to West Bengal: Strengthening Indo-Bangladesh Trade Corridors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah touched down in West Bengal on Saturday evening, officials confirmed. Upon arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, he was warmly received by senior BJP state leaders.

Shah is set to inaugurate a passenger terminal and cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh border crossing at Petrapole on Sunday. This border, the largest land port in South Asia, serves as a critical conduit for trade between the two nations, according to an official statement.

In addition to his official duties, Shah will hold an organizational meeting in the city on Sunday afternoon, as per the officials' report.

(With inputs from agencies.)