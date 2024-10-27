Hindustan Zinc's $2 Billion Expansion: Doubling Output for Global Dominance

Hindustan Zinc, a major player in the global zinc market under the Vedanta Group umbrella, has announced ambitious plans to inject up to $2 billion into ramping up its production capacity.

The firm aims to double its output to 2 million tonnes within the next few years, with CEO Arun Misra reporting significant progress in hiring mining partners and consultants to facilitate this expansion.

As government disinvestment processes unfold, Hindustan Zinc remains focused on reaching production milestones steadily, aiming for 1.2 million tonnes by 2025 and ultimately hitting the 2 million mark by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)