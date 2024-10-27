Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc's $2 Billion Expansion: Doubling Output for Global Dominance

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group firm, plans to invest up to $2 billion to double its production capacity. The company aims for 2 million tonnes by 2027, with current infrastructure aiding the expansion. Stakeholder discussions ongoing amidst government’s disinvestment efforts. Recent profits surged with a 34.5% rise in net earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:10 IST
Hindustan Zinc's $2 Billion Expansion: Doubling Output for Global Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Zinc, a major player in the global zinc market under the Vedanta Group umbrella, has announced ambitious plans to inject up to $2 billion into ramping up its production capacity.

The firm aims to double its output to 2 million tonnes within the next few years, with CEO Arun Misra reporting significant progress in hiring mining partners and consultants to facilitate this expansion.

As government disinvestment processes unfold, Hindustan Zinc remains focused on reaching production milestones steadily, aiming for 1.2 million tonnes by 2025 and ultimately hitting the 2 million mark by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024