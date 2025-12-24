Victory for Louis Bacon: Defamation Case Triumph Over Convicted Mogul Nygard

Billionaire hedge fund manager Louis Bacon has emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit against former fashion mogul and convicted sex offender Peter Nygard. The legal battle accused Nygard of labeling Bacon with false claims of murder, drug trafficking, and links to the Ku Klux Klan without evidence.

Justice Richard Latin delivered the ruling, confirming Nygard's admission of having no factual basis for the allegations. The contentious history between Bacon and Nygard dates back to their neighborhood dispute in the Bahamas, which escalated into a series of accusations and legal challenges.

Nygard, currently serving an 11-year prison sentence in Canada for sexual assault, was once among Canada's wealthiest figures. The case highlights the destructive potential of personal feuds and misinformation, casting a spotlight on Nygard's smear campaign against Bacon involving manipulated media and public demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)