Left Menu

Tragic Accidents in Betul: Five Killed and Twelve Injured

In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, five people lost their lives and twelve were injured in separate road accidents involving heavy vehicles. The incidents, occurring on Betul-Parasia and Betul-Athner roads, involved a tractor-trolley overturning and a two-wheeler being hit by a truck carrying fertilizer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:19 IST
Tragic Accidents in Betul: Five Killed and Twelve Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, five individuals lost their lives while twelve others sustained injuries in separate road accidents involving heavy vehicles, reported the police on Sunday.

The first accident occurred near Hanuman Dol on Betul-Parasia Road, involving a tractor-trolley carrying laborers. The vehicle overturned, leading to the immediate death of two people and injuring twelve others who were subsequently taken to a hospital, informed Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamla Joshi.

The second accident happened on Betul-Athner Road when a truck transporting fertilizer collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the deaths of three men. The case against the truck driver, who fled the scene, has been registered by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024