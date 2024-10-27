Tragic Accidents in Betul: Five Killed and Twelve Injured

In a tragic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, five individuals lost their lives while twelve others sustained injuries in separate road accidents involving heavy vehicles, reported the police on Sunday.

The first accident occurred near Hanuman Dol on Betul-Parasia Road, involving a tractor-trolley carrying laborers. The vehicle overturned, leading to the immediate death of two people and injuring twelve others who were subsequently taken to a hospital, informed Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamla Joshi.

The second accident happened on Betul-Athner Road when a truck transporting fertilizer collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the deaths of three men. The case against the truck driver, who fled the scene, has been registered by the authorities.

