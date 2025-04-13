Stars Shine at Coachella: Dove Cameron and Lady Gaga Light Up the Desert

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began with a vibrant start as rising star Dove Cameron performed her 2025 single 'Too Much' at the Nylon Desert House in Indio, California. The event, organized by NYLON magazine in conjunction with Coachella, frequently highlights up-and-coming artists.

Bella Ramsey, known as Ellie in 'The Last of Us', teased fans with promises of more intense action and scarier zombies in the eagerly awaited second season following the show's successful debut. The series, rooted in the popular video game franchise, depicts the survival journey of Joel Miller and Ellie amidst a post-apocalyptic world.

High-profile legal matters take the spotlight as Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces multiple criminal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His lawyers are surveying potential jurors on issues like kidnapping and drug distribution. In international entertainment news, China counteracts U.S. tariffs by curbing Hollywood film imports, though analysts predict minimal economic repercussions due to declining box office trends.

