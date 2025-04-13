Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Pursuit of the Green Jacket Heats Up at the Masters

Rory McIlroy surged ahead during the third round of the Masters, leading by two shots over Bryson DeChambeau. His impressive start included birdie-eagle-birdie, compelling fans to hope for his first Green Jacket victory. Challenges remain, with rivals like Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler in close pursuit.

Rory McIlroy captured the attention of golf enthusiasts worldwide as he took a commanding lead during the third round of the Masters on Saturday. Charging ahead with a two-shot advantage over Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy dazzled spectators with a remarkable birdie-eagle-birdie start, unseating overnight leader Justin Rose within just two holes.

DeChambeau, known for his powerful drives, managed a promising start with consecutive birdies but faltered with a bogey-laden front nine. Meanwhile, Rose, who began tied for the lead in a competitive field, found himself trailing McIlroy and DeChambeau after struggling with a one-over performance through nine holes.

Excitement builds among spectators as they anticipate a dramatic Sunday finish. McIlroy's quest for his elusive first Green Jacket, which would complete his career Grand Slam, is a focal point. The challenge remains as Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, lurks four shots behind McIlroy, setting the stage for a possible showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

