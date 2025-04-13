Rory McIlroy's Pursuit of the Green Jacket Heats Up at the Masters

Rory McIlroy captured the attention of golf enthusiasts worldwide as he took a commanding lead during the third round of the Masters on Saturday. Charging ahead with a two-shot advantage over Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy dazzled spectators with a remarkable birdie-eagle-birdie start, unseating overnight leader Justin Rose within just two holes.

DeChambeau, known for his powerful drives, managed a promising start with consecutive birdies but faltered with a bogey-laden front nine. Meanwhile, Rose, who began tied for the lead in a competitive field, found himself trailing McIlroy and DeChambeau after struggling with a one-over performance through nine holes.

Excitement builds among spectators as they anticipate a dramatic Sunday finish. McIlroy's quest for his elusive first Green Jacket, which would complete his career Grand Slam, is a focal point. The challenge remains as Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, lurks four shots behind McIlroy, setting the stage for a possible showdown.

