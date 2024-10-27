Left Menu

Air India Express Soars into Thailand: Expanding Horizons

Air India Express is set to expand its network by introducing new flights to Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand. The airline, owned by the Tata Group, already serves 14 international and 35 domestic destinations. It aims to enhance its leisure travel segment and recently merged with AIX Connect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:58 IST
Air India Express Soars into Thailand: Expanding Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express is preparing to broaden its horizons by initiating direct flights to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. The Tata Group-owned airline is enhancing its network to cater to increasing demand in the leisure travel sector.

The carrier, currently flying to 14 international destinations with a strong presence in the Middle East, is also designing its strategy to serve 35 domestic locales using its extensive fleet of 90 aircraft. A senior official confirmed these expansion plans while discussing the current operations that include over 400 flights daily.

Strategically, the airline recently completed merging with AIX Connect and announced new routes to Jammu and Port Blair starting December 1. The introduction of 'XPress Holidays' on its website supports its focus on the expat community and tourism by offering complete travel packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024