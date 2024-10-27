Air India Express Soars into Thailand: Expanding Horizons

Air India Express is preparing to broaden its horizons by initiating direct flights to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. The Tata Group-owned airline is enhancing its network to cater to increasing demand in the leisure travel sector.

The carrier, currently flying to 14 international destinations with a strong presence in the Middle East, is also designing its strategy to serve 35 domestic locales using its extensive fleet of 90 aircraft. A senior official confirmed these expansion plans while discussing the current operations that include over 400 flights daily.

Strategically, the airline recently completed merging with AIX Connect and announced new routes to Jammu and Port Blair starting December 1. The introduction of 'XPress Holidays' on its website supports its focus on the expat community and tourism by offering complete travel packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)