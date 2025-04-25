Legal Mishap Stirs Controversy over NYC Congestion Pricing
A U.S. Attorney's Office error in Manhattan has stirred controversy over New York's congestion pricing program. The office mistakenly filed a letter doubting the Transportation Department's efforts to halt the program. This led to a change in legal representation and sparked criticism over procedural competence.
An erroneous filing by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has brought new challenges to the Trump administration's attempts to dismantle New York's congestion pricing program. The filing accidentally revealed skepticism about the Transportation Department's strategy, resulting in a shift to the Justice Department's Civil Division in Washington for handling the case. The move has ignited accusations of legal incompetence, with a spokesperson for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy condemning the mistake as malpractice.
In a letter to Judge Liman, the U.S. Attorney's Office admitted the error and sought to have the documents sealed. The Manhattan office expressed commitment to continue representing the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Despite the controversy, New York's congestion pricing remains operation, with Governor Kathy Hochul dismissing threats from USDOT to withdraw environmental approval or funding.
The congestion program, approved under the Biden administration and following the example of cities like London and Singapore, aims to reduce urban traffic and bolster transit funds. While proponents hail its success, opponents argue it unfairly penalizes drivers. Environmental advocates assert that the legal blunder only highlights the frailty of Duffy's opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sarah Palin's Defamation Retrial: A Clash with The New York Times
Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says.
Helicopter Tragedy Strikes New York's Hudson
Tragedy in the Hudson: New York Helicopter Crash Sparks Major Response
Recurring Helicopter Tragedies Over New York Skies