Legal Mishap Stirs Controversy over NYC Congestion Pricing

An erroneous filing by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has brought new challenges to the Trump administration's attempts to dismantle New York's congestion pricing program. The filing accidentally revealed skepticism about the Transportation Department's strategy, resulting in a shift to the Justice Department's Civil Division in Washington for handling the case. The move has ignited accusations of legal incompetence, with a spokesperson for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy condemning the mistake as malpractice.

In a letter to Judge Liman, the U.S. Attorney's Office admitted the error and sought to have the documents sealed. The Manhattan office expressed commitment to continue representing the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Despite the controversy, New York's congestion pricing remains operation, with Governor Kathy Hochul dismissing threats from USDOT to withdraw environmental approval or funding.

The congestion program, approved under the Biden administration and following the example of cities like London and Singapore, aims to reduce urban traffic and bolster transit funds. While proponents hail its success, opponents argue it unfairly penalizes drivers. Environmental advocates assert that the legal blunder only highlights the frailty of Duffy's opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)