PAHO Unites for Urgent Vaccine Response Against Measles and Yellow Fever
The Pan American Health Organization is collaborating with neighboring countries to combat vaccine hesitancy for yellow fever and measles. Director Jarbas Barbosa emphasized the urgency due to rising cases. Measles requires a 95% vaccination coverage, but recent outbreaks have challenged this benchmark, resulting in increased infections and fatalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:17 IST
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) seeks regional collaboration to combat growing vaccine hesitancy against yellow fever and measles, amidst rising cases.
Director Jarbas Barbosa highlighted the urgent need as measles, declared eliminated in the U.S. 25 years ago, resurged, with outbreaks primarily driven by suboptimal vaccination rates.
According to health experts, a 95% vaccination coverage is crucial for community protection. PAHO noted significant increases in measles and yellow fever cases, emphasizing the role of misinformation in promoting vaccine hesitancy, particularly in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
