Central Railway Curbs Platform Ticket Sales Amid Safety Concerns

The Central Railway has announced a temporary restriction on platform ticket sales at key stations in an effort to control the festival crowd. The decision follows an incident at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus, where nine people were injured while attempting to board a train headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Injuries occurred at 2:45 a.m. when passengers tried to board the unreserved Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express. As videos of the chaotic situation circulated on social media, Central Railway responded by restricting ticket sales at stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, and others.

The restrictions are set to last until November 8, coinciding with Diwali and Chhath Puja, and aim to facilitate smoother passenger flows. Additionally, two extra unreserved trains are scheduled between CSMT Mumbai and Gorakhpur to handle increased demand during the festive season.

