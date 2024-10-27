Historic Launch: India's First Private Military Aircraft Assembly

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez are set to inaugurate India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in Vadodara on Monday. The TATA Aircraft Complex will specialize in the assembly of C-295 aircraft, heralding a new era in India's defense manufacturing capabilities.

The high-profile event will see the two leaders lead a 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata Advanced Systems facility. Cultural shows are planned along the route, as security arrangements have been bolstered across Vadodara to ensure a smooth visit for the dignitaries.

Post-inauguration, the Prime Ministers will convene for a bilateral meeting at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace. The launch of this facility, with the ability to manufacture 40 aircraft domestically, represents a significant stride in public-private partnerships within India's defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)