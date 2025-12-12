Zorawar Tank: Honoring a Warrior's Legacy with Cutting-Edge Military Innovation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a significant advancement in India's defense capabilities with the unveiling of the Zorawar light tank. Named in honor of 19th-century Dogra warrior General Zorawar Singh, this indigenous tank is poised to significantly boost the armed forces as a 'force multiplier.' The announcement coincided with a tribute to Singh on his martyrdom day.

Developed for high-altitude operations, particularly along the China border, the Zorawar tank has already undergone successful trials in Ladakh and Jaisalmer. Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro, the tank weighs 25 tonnes and is equipped with advanced technology, including artificial intelligence and anti-drone systems.

This lightweight tank is specifically built for swift mobilization in mountainous and desert environments. With a 105 mm gun and amphibious capability, it is intended to address defense gaps against China's Type 15 tank. Expected to be inducted by 2027, the Zorawar tank embodies India's commitment to enhancing its defense readiness and honoring its military heritage.

