Left Menu

Zorawar Tank: Honoring a Warrior's Legacy with Cutting-Edge Military Innovation

The Zorawar light tank, named after Dogra warrior General Zorawar Singh, is India's first indigenous advanced light tank, designed for high-altitude warfare. Developed by DRDO and L&T, it enhances mobility and defense in challenging terrains, featuring AI systems. Trials are ongoing, with induction expected by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:09 IST
Zorawar Tank: Honoring a Warrior's Legacy with Cutting-Edge Military Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a significant advancement in India's defense capabilities with the unveiling of the Zorawar light tank. Named in honor of 19th-century Dogra warrior General Zorawar Singh, this indigenous tank is poised to significantly boost the armed forces as a 'force multiplier.' The announcement coincided with a tribute to Singh on his martyrdom day.

Developed for high-altitude operations, particularly along the China border, the Zorawar tank has already undergone successful trials in Ladakh and Jaisalmer. Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro, the tank weighs 25 tonnes and is equipped with advanced technology, including artificial intelligence and anti-drone systems.

This lightweight tank is specifically built for swift mobilization in mountainous and desert environments. With a 105 mm gun and amphibious capability, it is intended to address defense gaps against China's Type 15 tank. Expected to be inducted by 2027, the Zorawar tank embodies India's commitment to enhancing its defense readiness and honoring its military heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025