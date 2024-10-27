Left Menu

Uzbekistan-Goa Flight Takes Off: Bridging Cultures

The inaugural flight from Tashkent, Uzbekistan to Goa, India, marked a milestone in connectivity as it landed at Goa's Manohar International Airport with 111 passengers. Operated bi-weekly by Uzbekistan Airways, the route opens travel opportunities for both Indian and Uzbek tourists, fostering cultural exchange.

Updated: 27-10-2024 22:45 IST
A landmark flight from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, successfully landed at Goa's Manohar International Airport, marking the beginning of a significant travel route between Uzbekistan and India.

Carrying 111 passengers, the inaugural journey aimed to enhance connectivity and promote tourism between the two regions. The Airbus A320neo, operated by Uzbekistan Airways, will run every Wednesday and Sunday, further facilitating travel.

This new connection promises Indian travelers easier access to Central Asia and Europe, while offering Uzbek tourists a chance to explore Goa's vibrant culture. As CEO R V Sheshan highlighted, this milestone represents a strategic push for global connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

