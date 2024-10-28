Shaping the Future of Microfinance: Sa-dhan's Vision for Inclusive Growth
Sa-dhan's latest Bharat Microfinance Report underscores the necessity for microfinance institutions to adopt a sustainable, inclusive growth model. Released during the 19th Sa-dhan National Conference in New Delhi, the report highlights the sector's expanding role in providing credit to economically challenged populations, emphasizing a shift towards sustainable development.
The Bharat Microfinance Report, unveiled at Sa-dhan's 19th National Conference in New Delhi, calls for a cautious yet robust growth strategy among microfinance institutions. The report, released by Sa-dhan, India's premier self-regulatory organization for Impact Finance Institutions, emphasizes enhancing asset quality and sustainable financial practices.
Shri Jiji Mammen, Sa-dhan's Executive Director, highlighted the microfinance sector's critical role in offering affordable credit to underprivileged communities, facilitating economic activities. The report highlights a substantial Rs 4,42,700 crore in outstanding loans, indicating a burgeoning sector predominantly steered by NBFCs, SFBs, and banks.
Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, noted that the government's Viksit Bharat mission aligns with the microfinance sector's goals, focusing on innovation and grassroots development. Sa-dhan also announced a new certification course to foster talent in the microfinance industry, aiming for a more professional and skilled workforce.
