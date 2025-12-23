India's Consumer Roadshow: A Nationwide Journey for Rights and Fair Practices

The Consumer Confederation of India (CCI) has announced a nationwide rally, the Consumer Awareness Bharat Yatra, set to commence on December 24. This initiative aims to promote consumer rights and fair market practices, coinciding with National Consumer Day and running until March 15.

Spanning over three months, the yatra will cover more than 17,000 kilometers across India's 28 states and eight Union Territories. Starting from Delhi, the rally will reach 145 cities, including major locations such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, spreading awareness about consumer protection laws and fair trade practices.

Under the leadership of CCI National Chairperson Dr. Anant Sharma, the initiative will conduct workshops and seminars nationwide, with specific events planned in cities like Jaipur and Kota. The first phase will see the yatra travel from Delhi to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, engaging public participation in consumer advocacy.

