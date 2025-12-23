Left Menu

India's Consumer Roadshow: A Nationwide Journey for Rights and Fair Practices

The Consumer Confederation of India is launching a nationwide rally called Consumer Awareness Bharat Yatra, aimed at promoting consumer rights and fair market practices. Covering all states and union territories, the rally will educate the public through workshops and seminars, starting December 24 and concluding March 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:44 IST
India's Consumer Roadshow: A Nationwide Journey for Rights and Fair Practices
  • Country:
  • India

The Consumer Confederation of India (CCI) has announced a nationwide rally, the Consumer Awareness Bharat Yatra, set to commence on December 24. This initiative aims to promote consumer rights and fair market practices, coinciding with National Consumer Day and running until March 15.

Spanning over three months, the yatra will cover more than 17,000 kilometers across India's 28 states and eight Union Territories. Starting from Delhi, the rally will reach 145 cities, including major locations such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, spreading awareness about consumer protection laws and fair trade practices.

Under the leadership of CCI National Chairperson Dr. Anant Sharma, the initiative will conduct workshops and seminars nationwide, with specific events planned in cities like Jaipur and Kota. The first phase will see the yatra travel from Delhi to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, engaging public participation in consumer advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025