Udaan Bolsters Growth with Rs 300 Crore Debt Financing

Udaan, a leading online B2B platform, announced the closure of a significant debt-financing round amounting to approximately Rs 300 crore. The funding, secured from Lighthouse Canton, Stride Ventures, InnoVen Capital, and Trifecta Capital, aims at bolstering Udaan's market presence and reinforcing its role as a preferred partner for kirana stores and small businesses nationwide.

The company plans to utilize the capital infusion to expand its geographic reach through a strategic 'Micro-Market strategy,' enhance operational efficiencies, improve Go-to-Market strategies, streamline supply chain processes, and establish new micro-fulfilment centers. The focus remains on operational excellence and attaining long-term profitability.

Reflecting on the company's robust performance over the last ten quarters, Kiran Thadimarri, Senior Vice President of Group Finance at Udaan, noted that this funding round solidifies the firm's financial position. It grants the flexibility needed to expand their Cluster model, enabling sustained growth and reinforcing their standing in the eB2B sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)