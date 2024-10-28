Left Menu

Udaan Bolsters Growth with Rs 300 Crore Debt Financing

Udaan, an online B2B platform, secured Rs 300 crore in debt financing from multiple investors to enhance its position as a leading partner for kirana stores and small businesses in India. The funds will support geographical expansion, operational optimization, and strategic initiatives to maintain growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:13 IST
Udaan Bolsters Growth with Rs 300 Crore Debt Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Udaan, a leading online B2B platform, announced the closure of a significant debt-financing round amounting to approximately Rs 300 crore. The funding, secured from Lighthouse Canton, Stride Ventures, InnoVen Capital, and Trifecta Capital, aims at bolstering Udaan's market presence and reinforcing its role as a preferred partner for kirana stores and small businesses nationwide.

The company plans to utilize the capital infusion to expand its geographic reach through a strategic 'Micro-Market strategy,' enhance operational efficiencies, improve Go-to-Market strategies, streamline supply chain processes, and establish new micro-fulfilment centers. The focus remains on operational excellence and attaining long-term profitability.

Reflecting on the company's robust performance over the last ten quarters, Kiran Thadimarri, Senior Vice President of Group Finance at Udaan, noted that this funding round solidifies the firm's financial position. It grants the flexibility needed to expand their Cluster model, enabling sustained growth and reinforcing their standing in the eB2B sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024