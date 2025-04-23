Left Menu

Bank of Baroda's Green Leap: Aiming for Net-Zero by 2057

Bank of Baroda has unveiled its ESG policy with the objective of reaching net-zero emissions by 2057. The bank will prioritize financing renewable energy and has introduced eco-friendly initiatives like its 'Plant a Tree' program. It aims to reinforce its commitment to sustainable banking practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:16 IST
Bank of Baroda has revealed its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy, outlining its ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2057. This strategic shift emphasizes the bank's dedication to sustainable banking for a low-carbon future.

Aligning with Earth Day 2025's theme, 'Our Power, Our Planet', which underscores renewable energy's importance, the bank plans to prioritize financing for green energy projects. Over 30,000 trees have been planted by the bank as part of their 'Plant a Tree' initiative corresponding to every auto and home loan disbursed in 2025.

Debadatta Chand, the Managing Director and CEO, stated that the new ESG policy and net-zero goal demonstrate the bank's role as a conscientious corporate entity, fostering environmental care, social welfare, and governance excellence. Additional sustainable finance products like Green Deposits and a Residential Rooftop Solar Loan Scheme have also been introduced.

