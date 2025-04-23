Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushes for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire with Moscow, emphasizing Ukraine's openness to any discussion format that could achieve this outcome, as stated on Telegram.

Updated: 23-04-2025 17:16 IST
  • Ukraine

In a strong appeal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with Russia, underscoring Ukraine's preference for diplomatic solutions.

Posting on Telegram, Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's commitment to exploring all potential negotiation formats that could halt the ongoing conflict.

This announcement comes amid heightened international scrutiny and efforts to bring about peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

