Football Community Unites in Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack

Football teams Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi united in mourning for victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack during a Super Cup match. Players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence to show their respects. The attack, claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba's affiliate, resulted in strong global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a poignant display of unity and respect, the players of Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi donned black armbands and observed a minute of silence ahead of their Super Cup match. This solemn gesture was in memory of the victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 individuals lost their lives.

The tragic event, to which the Resistance Front, an affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility, has been met with widespread condemnation worldwide. Both teams, including international recruits, took to the Kalinga Stadium pitch to honor the departed souls, demonstrating solidarity through sport.

Bengaluru FC's captain, Sunil Chhetri, articulated the profound sadness and urgency to combat terror, a sentiment echoed by the football community. Inter Kashi described the attack as a grievous wound to the nation, and other clubs like Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC joined in denouncing the senseless act of violence.

