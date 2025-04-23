Elvira Nabiullina, the Russian central bank chief, retains her post, bolstered by President Vladimir Putin's personal support amid economic and geopolitical pressures. Despite past criticism, her term extends until 2027, presenting a looming 'Problem 2027' as succession plans surface, coupled with concerns of retaining key personnel.

Nabiullina, facing sharp reproach from lawmakers and businessmen, upheld macroeconomic stability during Russia's 2022 Ukraine conflict. Despite accusations of damaging the economy with high interest rates, her leadership remains unquestioned due to Putin's endorsement, protecting against the pressures of military spending and Western sanctions.

While securing rare commendations in parliament, Nabiullina's tenure is marked by economic resilience despite Western policies. Russia's economy braces for forthcoming challenges, including low oil prices and global trade shifts. Lawmakers acknowledge her role in establishing a robust financial defense, solidifying her influential stance within the Kremlin's economic strategy.

