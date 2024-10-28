Left Menu

Multi-Vehicle Collision on Yamuna Expressway Leaves Six Injured

A three-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway resulted in six passengers being injured. The crash involved a double-decker bus, a truck, and a car, disrupting traffic temporarily. Police reported the injured were hospitalized and normal traffic flow was restored after the vehicles were cleared.

Six passengers were injured in a collision involving three vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway, police reported on Monday.

A double-decker bus traveling towards Delhi from Azamgarh collided with the rear of a truck, while a car heading to Noida also crashed into the scene.

The injured individuals were hospitalized, and traffic resumed after the accident debris was cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

