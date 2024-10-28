Multi-Vehicle Collision on Yamuna Expressway Leaves Six Injured
A three-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway resulted in six passengers being injured. The crash involved a double-decker bus, a truck, and a car, disrupting traffic temporarily. Police reported the injured were hospitalized and normal traffic flow was restored after the vehicles were cleared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Six passengers were injured in a collision involving three vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway, police reported on Monday.
A double-decker bus traveling towards Delhi from Azamgarh collided with the rear of a truck, while a car heading to Noida also crashed into the scene.
The injured individuals were hospitalized, and traffic resumed after the accident debris was cleared.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamuna Expressway
- collision
- accident
- Delhi-bound bus
- truck
- car
- injured
- police
- hospitalized
- traffic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Maneuvers Near Taiwan: Rising Tensions
Incarceration and Neglect: The Untimely Death of G N Saibaba
Lee Carsley: Guiding England Amid Transition
Tensions Surge as Chinese Carrier Group Approaches Taiwan